Orlando Robinson and the Miami Heat hit the court versus the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game, a 112-103 win against the Raptors, Robinson put up 15 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three steals.

In this piece we'll break down Robinson's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Orlando Robinson Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 9.5 8.3 Rebounds 8.5 5.1 Assists -- 2.3 PRA -- 15.7 PR -- 13.4



Orlando Robinson Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, Robinson has made 3.3 shots per game, which accounts for 2.7% of his team's total makes.

Robinson's opponents, the Cavaliers, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 100.8 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.6 per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams.

The Cavaliers give up 111.1 points per game, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Cavaliers are 14th in the league, giving up 43.9 rebounds per contest.

The Cavaliers allow 24.9 assists per game, seventh-ranked in the league.

Orlando Robinson vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 28 14 9 2 1 2 1

