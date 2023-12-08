Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Orange County, Florida today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be located below.

Orange County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

West Orange High School at Ocoee High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 8

4:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Ocoee, FL

Ocoee, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Pine Ridge HS at Lake Highland Prep School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL Conference: 4A - District 6

4A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Liberty High School at Faith Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Ridge HS at Maynard Evans High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL Conference: 7A - District 4

7A - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

The First Academy at Windermere Preparatory School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Windermere, FL

Windermere, FL Conference: 3A - District 4

3A - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Rockledge High School at Olympia High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Florida Christian Academy at Legacy Charter High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Ocoee, FL

Ocoee, FL Conference: 2A - District 7

2A - District 7 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Timber Creek High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Freedom High School - Orlando at St. Cloud HS