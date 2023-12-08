The Miami Hurricanes (7-0) welcome in the DePaul Blue Demons (5-4) after winning six home games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023.

Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV: ACC Network

Miami (FL) vs. DePaul Scoring Comparison

The Blue Demons' 77.8 points per game are 27.4 more points than the 50.4 the Hurricanes give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 50.4 points, DePaul is 5-4.

Miami (FL)'s record is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 77.8 points.

The Hurricanes average just 2.6 more points per game (73.7) than the Blue Demons give up (71.1).

Miami (FL) has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 71.1 points.

DePaul has a 5-1 record when giving up fewer than 73.7 points.

The Hurricanes shoot 50.0% from the field, 7.4% higher than the Blue Demons concede defensively.

The Blue Demons make 43.6% of their shots from the field, 8.7% higher than the Hurricanes' defensive field-goal percentage.

Miami (FL) Leaders

Shayeann Day-Wilson: 10.4 PTS, 5.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 45.8 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (13-for-31)

10.4 PTS, 5.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 45.8 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (13-for-31) Jasmyne Roberts: 11.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 52.6 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)

11.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 52.6 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17) Jaida Patrick: 7.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 51.3 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

7.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 51.3 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17) Lazaria Spearman: 9.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 57.5 FG%

9.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 57.5 FG% Lashae Dwyer: 7.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.9 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

Miami (FL) Schedule