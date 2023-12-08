Friday's contest between the Miami Hurricanes (7-0) and DePaul Blue Demons (5-4) squaring off at Watsco Center has a projected final score of 72-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Miami (FL), who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on December 8.

The Hurricanes are coming off of an 87-43 victory against NJIT in their most recent game on Sunday.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Miami (FL) vs. DePaul Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Miami (FL) vs. DePaul Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami (FL) 72, DePaul 64

Other ACC Predictions

Miami (FL) Schedule Analysis

The Hurricanes clinched their best win of the season on November 29, when they claimed a 74-68 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 40), according to our computer rankings.

The Hurricanes have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (one).

Miami (FL) has six wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the second-most in the country.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Miami (FL) 2023-24 Best Wins

74-68 on the road over Mississippi State (No. 40) on November 29

68-44 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 170) on November 26

61-57 at home over Southern (No. 213) on November 17

67-49 at home over Colgate (No. 215) on November 24

78-39 at home over Fordham (No. 217) on November 12

Miami (FL) Leaders

Shayeann Day-Wilson: 10.4 PTS, 5.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 45.8 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (13-for-31)

10.4 PTS, 5.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 45.8 FG%, 41.9 3PT% (13-for-31) Jasmyne Roberts: 11.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 52.6 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)

11.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 52.6 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17) Jaida Patrick: 7.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 51.3 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

7.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 51.3 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17) Lazaria Spearman: 9.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 57.5 FG%

9.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 57.5 FG% Lashae Dwyer: 7.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.9 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)

Miami (FL) Performance Insights

The Hurricanes outscore opponents by 23.3 points per game (scoring 73.7 points per game to rank 81st in college basketball while allowing 50.4 per outing to rank fifth in college basketball) and have a +163 scoring differential overall.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.