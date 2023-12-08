Paolo Banchero, Top Magic Players to Watch vs. the Pistons - December 8
The Orlando Magic (14-7) take on the Detroit Pistons (2-19) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday at Amway Center. Franz Wagner of the Magic and Cade Cunningham of the Pistons are two players to watch in this contest.
How to Watch Magic vs. Pistons
- Game Day: Friday, December 8
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: Amway Center
- Location: Orlando, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSFL, BSDET
Magic's Last Game
The Magic lost their most recent game to the Cavaliers, 121-111, on Wednesday. Paolo Banchero was their top scorer with 42 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Paolo Banchero
|42
|6
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Cole Anthony
|19
|7
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Franz Wagner
|14
|6
|9
|3
|0
|0
Magic vs Pistons Additional Info
Magic Players to Watch
- Banchero puts up 20.6 points, 6.8 boards and 4.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.6 blocks.
- Wagner's numbers for the season are 20.4 points, 3.8 assists and 5.8 boards per contest.
- Cole Anthony's numbers on the season are 15.4 points, 3.5 assists and 4.7 boards per game.
- Jalen Suggs' numbers for the season are 12.2 points, 3.5 boards and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 44.9% from the field and 36.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
- Moritz Wagner puts up 12.9 points, 4.3 boards and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 63.6% from the floor (fifth in NBA).
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Franz Wagner
|22.7
|5.9
|4.2
|1.3
|0.5
|1.4
|Paolo Banchero
|22.6
|6.6
|4.4
|0.5
|0.9
|1.4
|Cole Anthony
|17.5
|5.3
|4.3
|0.8
|0.9
|1.4
|Moritz Wagner
|14.4
|4.0
|1.3
|0.5
|0.4
|0.6
|Goga Bitadze
|5.8
|6.3
|2.5
|0.5
|1.8
|0.1
