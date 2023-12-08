How to Watch the Magic vs. Pistons Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
The Detroit Pistons (2-19) hope to stop an eight-game road losing streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (14-7) on December 8, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Magic and Pistons.
Magic vs. Pistons Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
Magic vs Pistons Additional Info
Magic Stats Insights
- This season, the Magic have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 47.7% of shots the Pistons' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Orlando shoots higher than 47.7% from the field, it is 9-1 overall.
- The Pistons are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 21st.
- The 114.1 points per game the Magic put up are just 3.9 fewer points than the Pistons allow (118).
- Orlando is 7-1 when scoring more than 118 points.
Magic Home & Away Comparison
- The Magic put up 121 points per game when playing at home, compared to 106.5 points per game in road games, a difference of 14.5 points per contest.
- In 2023-24, Orlando is giving up 109.5 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 111.5.
- When playing at home, the Magic are draining 1.7 more treys per game (11) than when playing on the road (9.3). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (37.8%) compared to away from home (30.8%).
Magic Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jonathan Isaac
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Jalen Suggs
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Markelle Fultz
|Out
|Knee
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|Out
|Hand
