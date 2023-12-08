The Detroit Pistons (2-19) hope to stop an eight-game road losing streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (14-7) on December 8, 2023.

Magic vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Magic vs Pistons Additional Info

Magic Stats Insights

This season, the Magic have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 47.7% of shots the Pistons' opponents have knocked down.

In games Orlando shoots higher than 47.7% from the field, it is 9-1 overall.

The Pistons are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 21st.

The 114.1 points per game the Magic put up are just 3.9 fewer points than the Pistons allow (118).

Orlando is 7-1 when scoring more than 118 points.

Magic Home & Away Comparison

The Magic put up 121 points per game when playing at home, compared to 106.5 points per game in road games, a difference of 14.5 points per contest.

In 2023-24, Orlando is giving up 109.5 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 111.5.

When playing at home, the Magic are draining 1.7 more treys per game (11) than when playing on the road (9.3). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (37.8%) compared to away from home (30.8%).

Magic Injuries