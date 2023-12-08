In Levy County, Florida, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Info on how to watch them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Levy County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Fort White High School at Bronson Middle-High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 8

8:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Bronson, FL

Bronson, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Dixie County High School at Chiefland High School