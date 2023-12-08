Searching for how to stream high school basketball games in Lake County, Florida today? We've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lake County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

IMG Academy at Montverde Academy

Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on December 8

1:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Daytona Beach, FL

Daytona Beach, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Redeemer Christian School at Mount Dora Christian Academy