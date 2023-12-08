Jimmy Butler will hope to make a difference for the Miami Heat on Friday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Last time out, which was on December 6, Butler posted 19 points and eight assists in a 112-103 win versus the Raptors.

In this piece we'll break down Butler's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 22.2 24.9 Rebounds 4.5 5.2 4.5 Assists 5.5 4.2 4.8 PRA -- 31.6 34.2 PR -- 27.4 29.4



Jimmy Butler Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Butler is responsible for taking 14.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 14.9 per game.

Butler's Heat average 99.6 possessions per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams, while the Cavaliers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 14th with 100.8 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Cavaliers have conceded 111.1 points per game, which is eighth-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Cavaliers have conceded 43.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 14th in the league.

Allowing 24.9 assists per game, the Cavaliers are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA.

Jimmy Butler vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 28 10 4 9 1 2 2

