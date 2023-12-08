Jaime Jaquez and his Miami Heat teammates take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent game, a 112-103 win against the Raptors, Jaquez totaled 15 points.

Below we will break down Jaquez's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jaime Jaquez Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 12.1 15.4 Rebounds 3.5 3.7 4.0 Assists 2.5 2.5 3.0 PRA -- 18.3 22.4 PR -- 15.8 19.4 3PM 1.5 1.2 1.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Jaquez's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jaime Jaquez Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, Jaquez has made 4.9 field goals per game, which adds up to 11.9% of his team's total makes.

Jaquez is averaging 3.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Jaquez's opponents, the Cavaliers, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 100.8 possessions per game, while his Heat average 99.6 per game, which ranks 17th among NBA teams.

Giving up 111.1 points per game, the Cavaliers are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

Giving up 43.9 rebounds per game, the Cavaliers are the 14th-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at assists, the Cavaliers are ranked seventh in the NBA, giving up 24.9 per contest.

Conceding 12 made 3-pointers per game, the Cavaliers are the ninth-ranked team in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jaime Jaquez vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/22/2023 28 22 8 1 4 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.