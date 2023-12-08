Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Indian River County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Indian River County, Florida today, we've got what you need here.
Indian River County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Vero Beach High School at Astronaut High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Titusville, FL
