Friday's 8:00 PM ET matchup between the Miami Heat (12-9) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (12-9) at Kaseya Center features the Heat's Jimmy Butler as a player to watch.

How to Watch Heat vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Friday, December 8

Friday, December 8 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN, BSOH

Heat's Last Game

On Wednesday, in their last game, the Heat beat the Raptors 112-103. With 24 points, Caleb Martin was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Caleb Martin 24 12 3 0 1 4 Duncan Robinson 21 6 7 1 0 3 Jimmy Butler 19 2 8 1 0 1

Heat vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Heat Players to Watch

Bam Adebayo's numbers for the season are 22.3 points, 3.9 assists and 9.9 boards per game.

Butler averages 22.2 points, 5.2 boards and 4.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Jaime Jaquez is posting 12.1 points, 2.5 assists and 3.7 boards per game.

Kyle Lowry's numbers on the season are 9.1 points, 4.2 boards and 4.3 assists per contest, shooting 43.8% from the floor and 43.6% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Duncan Robinson puts up 15 points, 2.7 boards and 2.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 19.8 3.5 3.9 0.7 0.5 0.9 Jaime Jaquez 15.4 4 3 0.9 0.1 1.6 Kyle Lowry 10.9 4.2 3.7 1.1 0.4 2.3 Bam Adebayo 12.6 5.4 2.4 0.5 0.2 0 Josh Richardson 12.7 2.8 3.3 0.7 0.3 1.4

