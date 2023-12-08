The Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center on Friday (tip at 8:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Jimmy Butler and others in this contest.

Heat vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and BSOH

BSSUN and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Heat vs Cavaliers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 25.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: +118) 5.5 (Over: +126)

The 25.5-point over/under for Butler on Friday is 3.3 higher than his scoring average.

He averages 0.3 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 5.5).

Butler has dished out 4.2 assists per game, which is 1.3 less than Friday's over/under.

Kyle Lowry Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 9.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -167) 1.5 (Over: -125)

The 9.5-point over/under set for Kyle Lowry on Friday is 0.4 higher than his season scoring average.

He has collected 4.2 rebounds per game, 0.7 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

Lowry's assists average -- 4.3 -- is 0.8 higher than Friday's prop bet (3.5).

He has made 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.6 more than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell Props

Donovan Mitchell is scoring 27.6 points per game this season, 0.9 fewer than his over/under on Friday.

He averages 0.9 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 4.5.

Mitchell averages 5.3 assists, 0.8 more than Friday's prop bet (4.5).

He has knocked down three three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his prop bet total on Friday.

