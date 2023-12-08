The Cleveland Cavaliers (12-9) will attempt to build on a three-game road win streak when they square off against the Miami Heat (12-9) on December 8, 2023 at Kaseya Center.

Heat vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat are shooting 47.2% from the field, 1.7% higher than the 45.5% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.

Miami has put together a 9-3 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.5% from the field.

The Cavaliers are the 21st best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 27th.

The Heat score an average of 113.0 points per game, only 1.9 more points than the 111.1 the Cavaliers give up.

Miami is 8-3 when it scores more than 111.1 points.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

At home the Heat are better offensively, scoring 119.3 points per game, compared to 109.2 on the road. But they're not as good defensively, conceding 119.3 points per game at home, and 106.8 on the road.

At home Miami is conceding 119.3 points per game, 12.5 more than it is on the road (106.8).

The Heat average 1.8 more assists per game at home (27.4) than away (25.6).

Heat Injuries