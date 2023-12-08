The Miami Heat (12-9) have five players on the injury report, including Bam Adebayo, in their matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers (12-9) at Kaseya Center on Friday, December 8 at 8:00 PM ET.

The Heat took care of business in their last outing 112-103 against the Raptors on Wednesday. Caleb Martin totaled 24 points, 12 rebounds and three assists for the Heat.

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Tyler Herro SG Out Ankle 22.9 5 4.6 Dru Smith SG Out For Season Knee 4.3 1.6 1.6 R.J. Hampton PG Out Knee 0 0 0 Haywood Highsmith SF Questionable Back 6.5 2.7 1.5 Bam Adebayo C Questionable Hip 22.3 9.9 3.9

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Cavaliers Injuries: Ricky Rubio: Out (Personal), Ty Jerome: Out (Ankle), Caris LeVert: Questionable (Knee)

Heat vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: BSSUN and BSOH

Watch this game on Fubo

