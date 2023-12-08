The Cleveland Cavaliers (12-9) visit the Miami Heat (12-9) after winning three straight road games. The Cavaliers are favored by just 1.5 points in the contest, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023. The matchup's over/under is set at 217.5.

Heat vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
  • TV: BSSUN and BSOH

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Cavaliers -1.5 217.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • Miami has combined with its opponent to score more than 217.5 points in 11 of 21 games this season.
  • Miami's average game total this season has been 224.6, 7.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Miami's ATS record is 10-11-0 this season.
  • The Heat have been victorious in three of the nine contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • Miami has a record of 3-6, a 33.3% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by -105 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami has a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Heat vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Heat vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 217.5 % of Games Over 217.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Cavaliers 13 61.9% 111.3 224.3 111.1 222.7 221.9
Heat 11 52.4% 113 224.3 111.6 222.7 220.6

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • Miami has gone 5-5 in its past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Heat have hit the over six times.
  • In 2023-24 against the spread, Miami has a lower winning percentage at home (.250, 2-6-0 record) than away (.615, 8-5-0).
  • The Heat score just 1.9 more points per game (113) than the Cavaliers give up (111.1).
  • When it scores more than 111.1 points, Miami is 7-4 against the spread and 8-3 overall.

Heat vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits

Heat and Cavaliers Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Heat 10-11 5-4 10-11
Cavaliers 9-12 5-9 11-10

Heat vs. Cavaliers Point Insights

Heat Cavaliers
113
Points Scored (PG)
 111.3
17
NBA Rank (PPG)
 22
7-4
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 6-6
8-3
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 7-5
111.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 111.1
11
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 8
6-6
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 8-5
8-4
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 10-3

