Heat vs. Cavaliers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Cleveland Cavaliers (12-9) visit the Miami Heat (12-9) after winning three straight road games. The Cavaliers are favored by just 1.5 points in the contest, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023. The matchup's over/under is set at 217.5.
Heat vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV: BSSUN and BSOH
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Cavaliers
|-1.5
|217.5
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami has combined with its opponent to score more than 217.5 points in 11 of 21 games this season.
- Miami's average game total this season has been 224.6, 7.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Miami's ATS record is 10-11-0 this season.
- The Heat have been victorious in three of the nine contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Miami has a record of 3-6, a 33.3% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by -105 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami has a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.
Heat vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 217.5
|% of Games Over 217.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cavaliers
|13
|61.9%
|111.3
|224.3
|111.1
|222.7
|221.9
|Heat
|11
|52.4%
|113
|224.3
|111.6
|222.7
|220.6
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- Miami has gone 5-5 in its past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Heat have hit the over six times.
- In 2023-24 against the spread, Miami has a lower winning percentage at home (.250, 2-6-0 record) than away (.615, 8-5-0).
- The Heat score just 1.9 more points per game (113) than the Cavaliers give up (111.1).
- When it scores more than 111.1 points, Miami is 7-4 against the spread and 8-3 overall.
Heat vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Heat
|10-11
|5-4
|10-11
|Cavaliers
|9-12
|5-9
|11-10
Heat vs. Cavaliers Point Insights
|Heat
|Cavaliers
|113
|111.3
|17
|22
|7-4
|6-6
|8-3
|7-5
|111.6
|111.1
|11
|8
|6-6
|8-5
|8-4
|10-3
