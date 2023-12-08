The Cleveland Cavaliers (12-9) will visit the Miami Heat (12-9) after victories in three road games in a row. The matchup tips at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 8, 2023.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Heat vs. Cavaliers matchup.

Heat vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and BSOH

BSSUN and BSOH Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Heat vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Heat vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Heat vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers score 111.3 points per game (22nd in the NBA) and give up 111.1 (eighth in the league) for a +3 scoring differential overall.

The Heat have a +31 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.4 points per game. They're putting up 113.0 points per game, 17th in the league, and are giving up 111.6 per contest to rank 11th in the NBA.

These two teams score 224.3 points per game combined, 6.8 more than this game's point total.

Opponents of these two teams average 222.7 combined points per game, 5.2 more points than this contest's total.

Cleveland has put together a 9-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

Miami has put together a 10-11-0 ATS record so far this season.

Heat and Cavaliers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Heat +4000 +1400 - Cavaliers +2500 +1300 -

