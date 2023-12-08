Friday's contest at Al Lawson Center has the South Alabama Jaguars (5-3) matching up with the Florida A&M Rattlers (1-6) at 5:30 PM ET (on December 8). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 67-64 victory for South Alabama, so it should be a tight matchup.

Last time out, the Rattlers lost 79-59 to Houston on Sunday.

Florida A&M vs. South Alabama Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Florida A&M vs. South Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: South Alabama 67, Florida A&M 64

Florida A&M Schedule Analysis

The Rattlers beat the No. 240-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Jacksonville Dolphins, 59-54, on November 25, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

The Rattlers have four losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, the most in the nation.

Florida A&M Leaders

Ahriahna Grizzle: 15.6 PTS, 2 STL, 44.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

15.6 PTS, 2 STL, 44.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18) Nashani Gilbert: 7.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.9 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)

7.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 34.9 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20) Ivet Subirats: 5.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 29.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

5.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 29.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22) Sydney Hendrix: 5.1 PTS, 34.1 FG%

5.1 PTS, 34.1 FG% Hailee Brennen: 6.5 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (8-for-20)

Florida A&M Performance Insights

The Rattlers average 54.9 points per game (324th in college basketball) while allowing 78.9 per outing (341st in college basketball). They have a -168 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 24.0 points per game.

