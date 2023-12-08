How to Watch the Clippers vs. Jazz Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Utah Jazz (7-14) will attempt to continue a three-game home win streak when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers (10-10) on December 8, 2023 at Delta Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Jazz and Clippers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Clippers vs. Jazz Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Clippers vs Jazz Additional Info
|Clippers vs Jazz Players to Watch
|Clippers vs Jazz Injury Report
|Clippers vs Jazz Betting Trends & Stats
|Clippers vs Jazz Odds/Over/Under
|Clippers vs Jazz Prediction
|Clippers vs Jazz Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Clippers Stats Insights
- The Clippers are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 48.7% the Jazz allow to opponents.
- Los Angeles is 5-3 when it shoots better than 48.7% from the field.
- The Clippers are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at third.
- The Clippers average 112.9 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 119.8 the Jazz give up.
- When Los Angeles totals more than 119.8 points, it is 4-2.
Jazz Stats Insights
- The Jazz's 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Clippers have given up to their opponents.
- Utah has put together a 4-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.
- The Clippers are the 15th best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank first.
- The Jazz's 111.3 points per game are just 2.0 more points than the 109.3 the Clippers allow.
- When it scores more than 109.3 points, Utah is 6-6.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Clippers Home & Away Comparison
- The Clippers are putting up 111.2 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are faring better on offense, averaging 114.5 points per contest.
- Defensively Los Angeles has played better in home games this year, surrendering 103.2 points per game, compared to 115.4 in road games.
- At home, the Clippers are averaging 0.6 more threes per game (12.1) than when playing on the road (11.5). They also sport a better three-point percentage at home (37.0%) compared to away from home (36.3%).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Jazz Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 the Jazz are averaging more points at home (119.7 per game) than on the road (103.7). And they are giving up less at home (116.7) than on the road (122.6).
- At home Utah is giving up 116.7 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than it is on the road (122.6).
- At home the Jazz are averaging 27.2 assists per game, 1.6 more than away (25.6).
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Clippers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Mason Plumlee
|Out
|Knee
Jazz Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jordan Clarkson
|Questionable
|Thigh
|Lauri Markkanen
|Out
|Hamstring
|Kelly Olynyk
|Questionable
|Shoulder
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.