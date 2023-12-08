Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Brevard County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Brevard County, Florida has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Brevard County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Cocoa Beach JrSr High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Cocoa Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Merritt Island Christian HS
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Merritt Island, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Satellite High School at West Shore JrSr High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Melbourne, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockledge High School at Olympia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vero Beach High School at Astronaut High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Titusville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Melbourne High School at Bayside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Palm Bay, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
