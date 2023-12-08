Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Bay County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:34 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Bay County, Florida, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bay County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Port St. Joe HS at Deane Bozeman High School
- Game Time: 2:15 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Panama City, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rutherford High School at Mosley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Lynn Haven, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arnold High School at Bay High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Panama City, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Bay Haven Charter Academy at Paxton School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Paxton, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.