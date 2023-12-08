The Orlando Magic, with Anthony Black, take on the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Black, in his previous game (December 6 loss against the Cavaliers), put up 11 points.

In this piece we'll examine Black's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Anthony Black Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 5.0 4.2 Rebounds -- 2.2 2.2 Assists -- 1.4 1.3 PRA -- 8.6 7.7 PR -- 7.2 6.4



Anthony Black Insights vs. the Pistons

Black is responsible for attempting 4.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 3.8 per game.

Black's opponents, the Pistons, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 102.9 possessions per game, while his Magic average the seventh-most possessions per game with 103.3.

Defensively, the Pistons are ranked 23rd in the league, allowing 118 points per game.

The Pistons are the fifth-ranked squad in the league, allowing 42.3 rebounds per contest.

The Pistons are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 25.1 assists per game.

