Lightning vs. Predators Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 7
The Tampa Bay Lightning (12-10-5) take a three-game road losing streak into a matchup with the Nashville Predators (13-12) on Thursday, December 7 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+.
The Lightning's offense has scored 33 goals during their last 10 games, while their defense has conceded 31 goals. They have registered 35 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored 12 goals (34.3%). They are 5-4-1 over those contests.
Lightning vs. Predators Predictions for Thursday
Our computer projection model for this matchup predicts a final score of Predators 4, Lightning 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Predators (-110)
- Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Lightning (+1.5)
Lightning Splits and Trends
- The Lightning have posted a record of 1-5-6 in overtime games as part of an overall mark of 12-10-5.
- In the seven games Tampa Bay has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up nine points.
- This season the Lightning recorded only one goal in three games and they lost every time.
- Tampa Bay has two points (0-3-2) in five games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.
- The Lightning have earned 27 points in their 17 games with three or more goals scored.
- Tampa Bay has scored a lone power-play goal in 11 games this season and has registered 12 points from those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Tampa Bay is 8-6-1 (17 points).
- The Lightning have been outshot by opponents in 12 games, going 4-4-4 to record 12 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Predators Rank
|Predators AVG
|Lightning AVG
|Lightning Rank
|17th
|3.16
|Goals Scored
|3.33
|10th
|16th
|3.2
|Goals Allowed
|3.48
|25th
|14th
|31.1
|Shots
|30.4
|18th
|15th
|30.3
|Shots Allowed
|30.7
|19th
|16th
|19.79%
|Power Play %
|31.87%
|2nd
|27th
|73.68%
|Penalty Kill %
|83.75%
|9th
Lightning vs. Predators Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
