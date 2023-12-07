Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Pinellas County, Florida today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be found below.

Pinellas County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Northeast High School - St. Petersburg at Pinellas Park High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 7

6:30 PM ET on December 7 Location: Largo, FL

Largo, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Palm Harbor University HS at Tarpon Springs High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 7

6:30 PM ET on December 7 Location: Tarpon Springs, FL

Tarpon Springs, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Countryside High School at Lakeside Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 7

7:00 PM ET on December 7 Location: Clearwater, FL

Clearwater, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Petersburg Catholic High School at Northside Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 7

7:30 PM ET on December 7 Location: St. Petersburg, FL

St. Petersburg, FL Conference: 3A - District 6

3A - District 6 How to Stream: Watch Here

Palm Harbor University HS at Tarpon Springs High School

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 7

7:45 PM ET on December 7 Location: Tarpon Springs, FL

Tarpon Springs, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hollins High School at Dunedin High School