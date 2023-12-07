Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pasco County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Pasco County, Florida. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Pasco County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Anclote High School at Hudson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Hudson, FL
- Conference: 4A - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gulf High School at Fivay High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Hudson, FL
- Conference: 5A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
