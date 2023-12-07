Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Orange County, Florida. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Orange County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Orlando Christian Prep HS at Lake Nona High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Colonial High School at Cypress Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Freedom High School - Orlando
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winter Park HS at Timber Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Orlando, FL
- Conference: 7A - District 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dr. Phillips High School at East River High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Union County High School at Chiefland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Chiefland, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
