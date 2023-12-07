Keep an eye on Filip Forsberg and Nikita Kucherov in particular on Thursday, when the Nashville Predators meet the Tampa Bay Lightning at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Lightning vs. Predators Game Information

Lightning Players to Watch

Tampa Bay's Kucherov has collected 27 assists and 17 goals in 26 games. That's good for 44 points.

With 30 total points (1.1 per game), including 12 goals and 18 assists through 27 games, Brayden Point is crucial for Tampa Bay's offense.

This season, Victor Hedman has scored five goals and contributed 22 assists for Tampa Bay, giving him a point total of 27.

In the crease, Jonas Johansson has a record of 8-5-5 in 19 games this season, conceding 63 goals (3.4 goals against average) with 522 saves and an .892 save percentage, 46th in the league.

Predators Players to Watch

One of the major contributors this season for Nashville, Forsberg has 29 points in 25 games (13 goals, 16 assists).

Ryan O'Reilly has 12 goals and 10 assists, equaling 22 points (0.9 per game).

Roman Josi's 18 points this season are via five goals and 13 assists.

Kevin Lankinen (3-2-0) has a goals against average of 3.0 on the season. His .902% save percentage ranks 32nd in the NHL.

Lightning vs. Predators Stat Comparison

Predators Rank Predators AVG Lightning AVG Lightning Rank 18th 3.16 Goals Scored 3.33 10th 16th 3.2 Goals Allowed 3.48 25th 14th 31.1 Shots 30.4 18th 15th 30.3 Shots Allowed 30.7 19th 16th 19.79% Power Play % 31.87% 2nd 27th 73.68% Penalty Kill % 83.75% 9th

