The Nashville Predators (13-12) will host the Tampa Bay Lightning (12-10-5) -- who've lost three straight on the road -- on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tune in to BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+ to watch the Predators and the Lightning take the ice.

Predators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+

BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Lightning vs Predators Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Lightning vs. Predators Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/10/2023 Lightning Predators 5-3 TB

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning's total of 94 goals allowed (3.5 per game) is 31st in the NHL.

The Lightning are third in the league in scoring (90 goals, 3.3 per game).

In the last 10 games, the Lightning have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

On the defensive end, the Lightning have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 33 goals during that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 26 17 27 44 35 20 0% Brayden Point 27 12 18 30 10 8 44% Victor Hedman 27 5 22 27 19 5 - Steven Stamkos 25 10 16 26 14 4 51.4% Brandon Hagel 27 10 13 23 14 8 50%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators rank 19th in goals against, allowing 80 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL play.

The Predators rank 13th in the league with 79 goals scored (3.2 per game).

In the past 10 contests, the Predators have gone 8-2-0 (90.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Predators have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) over that time.

Predators Key Players