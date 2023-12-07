Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gadsden County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Gadsden County, Florida today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Gadsden County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gadsden County High School at St. John Paul II Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Robert F Munroe Day School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Quincy, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
