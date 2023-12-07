Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Gadsden County, Florida today by tuning in and catching every possession. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Gadsden County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Gadsden County High School at St. John Paul II Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 7

7:00 PM ET on December 7 Location: Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Robert F Munroe Day School