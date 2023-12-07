The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-7) will be looking to stop a seven-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (6-3) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Alico Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

FGCU Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

FGCU vs. Gardner-Webb Scoring Comparison

The Runnin' Bulldogs put up just two fewer points per game (57.9) than the Eagles allow their opponents to score (59.9).

Gardner-Webb has put together a 0-3 record in games it scores more than 59.9 points.

FGCU's record is 3-1 when it allows fewer than 57.9 points.

The Eagles record 70.1 points per game, 14.5 fewer points than the 84.6 the Runnin' Bulldogs give up.

The Eagles are making 41.4% of their shots from the field, 3.7% lower than the Runnin' Bulldogs allow to opponents (45.1%).

The Runnin' Bulldogs shoot 34.8% from the field, 7.4% lower than the Eagles allow.

FGCU Leaders

Uju Ezeudu: 13.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2 STL, 50 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)

13.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2 STL, 50 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36) Ajulu Thatha: 9.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)

9.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26) Maddie Antenucci: 11.8 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)

11.8 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43) Catherine Cairns: 11.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.5 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (18-for-52)

11.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.5 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (18-for-52) Sofia Persson: 4.7 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23)

FGCU Schedule