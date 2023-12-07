Thursday's game at Alico Arena has the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (6-3) taking on the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-7) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 84-52 victory, as our model heavily favors FGCU.

In their most recent matchup on Sunday, the Eagles suffered a 55-42 loss to Old Dominion.

FGCU vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Alico Arena in Fort Myers, Florida

FGCU vs. Gardner-Webb Score Prediction

Prediction: FGCU 84, Gardner-Webb 52

Other ASUN Predictions

FGCU Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Eagles defeated the No. 24 North Carolina Tar Heels, 65-64, on November 26.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Eagles are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 32nd-most defeats.

FGCU has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (one).

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Eagles are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 33rd-most victories.

FGCU 2023-24 Best Wins

65-64 over North Carolina (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 26

83-68 over Delaware (No. 124) on November 24

80-58 on the road over Brown (No. 165) on November 6

59-48 at home over Kentucky (No. 170) on November 19

81-48 at home over Florida International (No. 222) on November 14

FGCU Leaders

Uju Ezeudu: 13.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.0 STL, 50.0 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)

13.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.0 STL, 50.0 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36) Ajulu Thatha: 9.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)

9.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.5 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26) Maddie Antenucci: 11.8 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)

11.8 PTS, 45.2 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43) Catherine Cairns: 11.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.5 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (18-for-52)

11.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.5 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (18-for-52) Sofia Persson: 4.7 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23)

FGCU Performance Insights

The Eagles outscore opponents by 10.2 points per game (scoring 70.1 points per game to rank 125th in college basketball while giving up 59.9 per contest to rank 107th in college basketball) and have a +92 scoring differential overall.

