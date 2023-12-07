In Collier County, Florida, there are interesting high school basketball games on the docket today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Collier County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Marco Island Academy at Donahue Academy High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 7

6:30 PM ET on December 7 Location: Ave Maria, FL

Ave Maria, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Golden Gate High School at Gulf Coast High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 7

7:00 PM ET on December 7 Location: Naples, FL

Naples, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Oasis High School at St John Neumann Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 7

7:00 PM ET on December 7 Location: Naples, FL

Naples, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Lely High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 7

7:30 PM ET on December 7 Location: Naples, FL

Naples, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Palmetto Ridge High School at Immokalee High School