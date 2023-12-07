Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Calhoun County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Calhoun County, Florida, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Calhoun County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Altha Public School at Aucilla Christian High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Monticello, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.