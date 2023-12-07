Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Broward County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Broward County, Florida, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Broward County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Renaissance Charter School Cooper City at Hebrew Academy
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Miami Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pompano Beach High School at Monarch High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Coconut Creek, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coral Glades High School at Blanche Ely High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Pompano Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coral Springs High School at Fort Lauderdale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
