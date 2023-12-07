For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Nashville Predators on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Brayden Point a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Brayden Point score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)

Point stats and insights

Point has scored in eight of 27 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

In one game versus the Predators this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken three of them.

He has six goals on the power play, and also seven assists.

Point averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.2%.

Predators defensive stats

On defense, the Predators are allowing 80 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 21.4 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Point recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/6/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:37 Home W 3-1 12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:04 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:03 Away L 8-1 11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:15 Home L 4-2 11/28/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 19:48 Away L 3-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:35 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 5 3 2 18:03 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 1 1 0 19:18 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 22:56 Home W 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 20:02 Home W 6-4

Lightning vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+

BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

