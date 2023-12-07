The Tampa Bay Lightning, Anthony Cirelli included, will face the Nashville Predators on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Cirelli's props versus the Predators? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Anthony Cirelli vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+

BSSUN, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cirelli Season Stats Insights

Cirelli's plus-minus this season, in 17:16 per game on the ice, is -7.

Cirelli has netted a goal in a game five times this year in 26 games played, including multiple goals once.

Cirelli has recorded a point in a game 10 times this year over 26 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Cirelli has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in six of 26 games played.

The implied probability that Cirelli hits the over on his points over/under is 48.8%, based on the odds.

Cirelli has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Cirelli Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 80 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 26 Games 2 12 Points 1 6 Goals 0 6 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.