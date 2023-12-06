How to Watch UCF vs. Jacksonville on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Jacksonville Dolphins (6-2) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when visiting the UCF Knights (5-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UCF vs. Jacksonville Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UCF Stats Insights
- The Knights are shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 42% the Dolphins allow to opponents.
- UCF has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42% from the field.
- The Knights are the 94th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Dolphins rank 72nd.
- The Knights score just 4.3 more points per game (77.1) than the Dolphins allow (72.8).
- When UCF totals more than 72.8 points, it is 3-1.
UCF Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UCF averaged 77.2 points per game last season at home, which was 11.8 more points than it averaged on the road (65.4).
- The Knights ceded 65.9 points per game when playing at home, compared to 65.2 away from home.
- At home, UCF sunk 1.7 more three-pointers per game (9.2) than when playing on the road (7.5). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (38%) compared to on the road (30.4%).
UCF Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Charlotte
|W 74-71
|Flagler Gymnasium
|11/26/2023
|Stetson
|L 85-82
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/2/2023
|Lipscomb
|W 72-57
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/6/2023
|Jacksonville
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/10/2023
|Ole Miss
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/18/2023
|Maine
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
