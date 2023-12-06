The Jacksonville Dolphins (6-2) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when visiting the UCF Knights (5-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UCF vs. Jacksonville Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN+

UCF Stats Insights

The Knights are shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 42% the Dolphins allow to opponents.

UCF has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42% from the field.

The Knights are the 94th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Dolphins rank 72nd.

The Knights score just 4.3 more points per game (77.1) than the Dolphins allow (72.8).

When UCF totals more than 72.8 points, it is 3-1.

UCF Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UCF averaged 77.2 points per game last season at home, which was 11.8 more points than it averaged on the road (65.4).

The Knights ceded 65.9 points per game when playing at home, compared to 65.2 away from home.

At home, UCF sunk 1.7 more three-pointers per game (9.2) than when playing on the road (7.5). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (38%) compared to on the road (30.4%).

UCF Upcoming Schedule