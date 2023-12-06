Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sumter County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Sumter County, Florida today? We have what you need here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sumter County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lecanto High School at South Sumter High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Bushnell, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.