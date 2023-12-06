Steven Stamkos will be among those in action Wednesday when his Tampa Bay Lightning play the Pittsburgh Penguins at Amalie Arena. Looking to bet on Stamkos' props versus the Penguins? Scroll down for stats and information.

Steven Stamkos vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +160)

1.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -139)

Stamkos Season Stats Insights

Stamkos has averaged 17:03 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -14).

Stamkos has netted a goal in a game nine times this year in 24 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 17 of 24 games this season, Stamkos has registered a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

Stamkos has an assist in 14 of 24 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Stamkos has an implied probability of 38.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 58.2% chance of Stamkos having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Stamkos Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have conceded 62 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +11 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 24 Games 4 25 Points 5 10 Goals 3 15 Assists 2

