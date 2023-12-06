When the Tampa Bay Lightning play the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Steven Stamkos find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

Stamkos has scored in nine of 24 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has taken five shots in one game against the Penguins this season, and has scored one goal.

On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated four goals and 10 assists.

He takes 2.9 shots per game, and converts 13.3% of them.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 62 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times. They are averaging 14.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:24 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:21 Away L 8-1 11/30/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 20:22 Home L 4-2 11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:17 Away L 3-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 15:57 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 18:05 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 1 1 0 17:21 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 20:00 Home W 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 13:49 Home W 6-4 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:03 Away W 4-2

Lightning vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

