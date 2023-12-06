Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Johns County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Saint Johns County, Florida? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Saint Johns County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Seacoast Christian HS at St. Joseph Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 6
- Location: St. Augustine, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tocoi Creek High School at Nease HS
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Atlantic Coast High School at Creekside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: St. Johns, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
