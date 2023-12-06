The Toronto Raptors (9-11) square off against the Miami Heat (11-9) as 3.5-point favorites on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TSN and BSSUN.

Heat vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TSN and BSSUN

TSN and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Heat vs. Raptors Score Prediction

Prediction: Raptors 113 - Heat 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Raptors

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 3.5)

Heat (+ 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Raptors (-1.4)

Raptors (-1.4) Pick OU: Over (218.5)



Over (218.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.4

The Heat (9-11-0 ATS) have covered the spread 55% of the time, 10% less often than the Raptors (11-9-0) this year.

As a 3.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Miami is 3-4 against the spread compared to the 3-2 ATS record Toronto racks up as a 3.5-point favorite.

Both Toronto and Miami games have gone over the over/under 50% of the time this year.

The Raptors have a .714 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (5-2) this season while the Heat have a .250 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-6).

Heat Performance Insights

The Heat score 113.1 points per game and give up 112, ranking them 17th in the NBA offensively and 12th defensively.

On the glass, Miami is fourth-worst in the league in rebounds (40.7 per game). It is eighth in rebounds conceded (42.5 per game).

This season the Heat are ranked 14th in the NBA in assists at 26 per game.

Miami commits 12.2 turnovers per game and force 14.8 per game, ranking sixth and sixth, respectively, in the league.

In 2023-24 the Heat are 14th in the league in 3-point makes (12.5 per game) and fourth-best in 3-point percentage (38.6%).

