The Florida Panthers (14-8-2) will try to halt a three-game home losing streak when they take on the Dallas Stars (14-6-3) on December 6 at 7:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Panthers vs. Stars Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Panthers (-120) Stars (+100) 6 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have been a moneyline favorite 14 times this season, and have gone 10-4 in those games.

Florida has gone 10-4 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter (71.4% win percentage).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Panthers' implied win probability is 54.5%.

Florida and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in 12 of 24 games this season.

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars won the only game they played as an underdog this season.

Dallas has played as an underdog of +100 or more once this season and won.

The implied probability of a win by the Stars, based on the moneyline, is 50.0%.

Dallas has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in 12 of 23 games this season.

Panthers vs Stars Additional Info

Panthers vs. Stars Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Stars Total (Rank) 72 (21st) Goals 78 (13th) 61 (4th) Goals Allowed 65 (6th) 14 (23rd) Power Play Goals 15 (19th) 15 (13th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 9 (2nd)

Panthers Advanced Stats

In its last 10 games Florida has gone 5-4-1 overall, with a 6-4-0 record against the spread.

Three of Florida's last 10 games went over.

The average amount of goals in the Panthers' past 10 games is 0.5 more than the over/under of 6 set for this game.

During their past 10 games, the Panthers' goals per game average is 0.9 lower than their season-long average.

The Panthers are ranked 21st in the NHL with 72 goals this season, an average of 3.0 per contest.

The Panthers have given up the fourth-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 61 (2.5 per game).

The team is ranked 11th in goal differential at +11.

Stars Advanced Stats

The Stars went 5-3-2 in its past 10 contests, including a 4-6-0 line against the spread during that span.

In its past 10 contests, Dallas has hit the over seven times.

The Stars total over the last 10 games is 0.1 goals greater than the 6 total listed for this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Stars and their opponents are scoring 1.3 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.2 goals.

The Stars have the league's 13th-ranked scoring offense (78 total goals, 3.4 per game).

The Stars' 65 total goals allowed (2.8 per game) are the sixth-fewest in the NHL.

Their eighth-best goal differential is +13.

