Top Player Prop Bets for Oilers vs. Hurricanes on December 6, 2023
The Edmonton Oilers host the Carolina Hurricanes at Rogers Place on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Leon Draisaitl, Sebastian Aho and others in this outing.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Oilers vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Oilers vs. Hurricanes Additional Info
|Oilers vs. Hurricanes Odds/Over/Under
|Oilers vs. Hurricanes Prediction
|Oilers vs. Hurricanes Betting Trends & Stats
NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers
Leon Draisaitl Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
Draisaitl has been a major player for Edmonton this season, with 29 points in 22 games.
Draisaitl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Jets
|Nov. 30
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Ducks
|Nov. 26
|1
|1
|2
|1
|at Capitals
|Nov. 24
|2
|1
|3
|3
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|2
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Connor McDavid Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
Connor McDavid has 29 points (1.3 per game), scoring eight goals and adding 21 assists.
McDavid Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Jets
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 28
|1
|2
|3
|2
|vs. Ducks
|Nov. 26
|1
|4
|5
|4
|at Capitals
|Nov. 24
|0
|4
|4
|2
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 22
|0
|1
|1
|1
Zach Hyman Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Zach Hyman has scored 12 goals and added 12 assists through 21 games for Edmonton.
Hyman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Jets
|Nov. 30
|0
|2
|2
|7
|vs. Golden Knights
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Ducks
|Nov. 26
|2
|1
|3
|4
|at Capitals
|Nov. 24
|0
|2
|2
|7
|at Hurricanes
|Nov. 22
|2
|0
|2
|5
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes
Sebastian Aho Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Aho is one of the top offensive options for Carolina with 22 points (0.9 per game), with eight goals and 14 assists in 21 games (playing 17:20 per game).
Aho Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Jets
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 2
|2
|0
|2
|6
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 30
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Flyers
|Nov. 28
|0
|2
|2
|6
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 26
|0
|1
|1
|2
Seth Jarvis Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)
Seth Jarvis has helped lead the attack for Carolina this season with nine goals and 10 assists.
Jarvis Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Jets
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Flyers
|Nov. 28
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Nov. 26
|0
|2
|2
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.