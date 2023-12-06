Nikita Kucherov and the Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, at Amalie Arena. There are prop bets for Kucherov available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Nikita Kucherov vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -128)

1.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 1.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Kucherov Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Kucherov has averaged 20:40 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -1.

In Kucherov's 25 games played this season he's scored in 10 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Kucherov has a point in 20 games this season (out of 25), including multiple points 11 times.

Kucherov has an assist in 17 of 25 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

The implied probability that Kucherov hits the over on his points over/under is 56.1%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kucherov has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Kucherov Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have given up 62 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 25 Games 4 42 Points 7 16 Goals 1 26 Assists 6

