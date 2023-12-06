Nicholas Paul and the Tampa Bay Lightning will play on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Pittsburgh Penguins. Looking to wager on Paul's props versus the Penguins? Scroll down for stats and information.

Nicholas Paul vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Paul Season Stats Insights

Paul's plus-minus this season, in 17:07 per game on the ice, is -14.

In six of 26 games this year Paul has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Paul has a point in seven games this season (out of 26), including multiple points three times.

Paul has an assist in three of 26 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Paul has an implied probability of 45.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 27.8% chance of Paul having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Paul Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have conceded 62 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 26 Games 4 11 Points 0 8 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

