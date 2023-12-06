On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Lightning square off with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Nicholas Paul going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Nicholas Paul score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Paul stats and insights

In six of 26 games this season, Paul has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Penguins this season, but has not scored.

He has five goals on the power play, and also one assist.

Paul's shooting percentage is 15.7%, and he averages two shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have conceded 62 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 14.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Paul recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Stars 0 0 0 17:16 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:39 Away L 8-1 11/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:44 Home L 4-2 11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 16:54 Away L 3-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:12 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:45 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:40 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 18:04 Home W 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 18:06 Home W 6-4 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:45 Away W 4-2

Lightning vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.