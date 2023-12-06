The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming contest against the Pittsburgh Penguins is slated for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Mikhail Sergachev find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mikhail Sergachev score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Sergachev stats and insights

In two of 26 games this season, Sergachev has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Penguins this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.

Sergachev has picked up seven assists on the power play.

Sergachev averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Penguins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 62 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 14.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sergachev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/4/2023 Stars 1 0 1 22:50 Home W 4-0 12/2/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:56 Away L 8-1 11/30/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 22:32 Home L 4-2 11/28/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 23:33 Away L 3-1 11/27/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 22:13 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 23:19 Away W 8-2 11/22/2023 Jets 0 0 0 24:00 Home L 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 23:28 Home W 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Oilers 3 1 2 23:01 Home W 6-4 11/16/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 23:29 Away W 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lightning vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSSUN, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.