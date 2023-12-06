Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Miami-Dade County, Florida today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Miami-Dade County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Hebrew Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6

7:30 PM ET on December 6 Location: Miami Beach, FL

Miami Beach, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Mater Lakes Academy