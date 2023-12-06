Florida High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Manatee County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Manatee County, Florida, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Info on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Manatee County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
IMG Academy at Tampa Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Tampa, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.